Hey, dolls, it's almost time for another season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians! Are you excited?

With just a few weeks to go (the season premiere is Aug. 5) until the reality series returns for its 15th season on E! we had to take a trip down memory lane and shine a spotlight on the world's greatest momager...Kris Jenner.

As the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris is someone who should be listened to, even if she's just as wild as her children at times.

After 14 seasons of shenanigans from everyone in this family we wanted to show some love to Kris, because let's be honest without her there would be even more anarchy in the family.

With each and every episode we love Kris and her children more than before and part of that is due to all of their unfiltered sassy moments. Leave it to the 62-year-old reality star and momager of the year to keep the zingers coming in hot.

It's her hilarious quotes that keep us coming back for more—and all of the moments of love between the family members, duh—and with the head of the family there are almost too many quotes to talk about.

Since most of the time "Satan" as Khloe Kardashian has called her in the past, is focused on work and getting her girls ready for their next gig we're focusing on her most LOL momager quotes of all time...with a few random snarky comments for good measure.