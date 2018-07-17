Ashley Benson's Summer Glow Is Courtesy of This Natural Ingredient

The Olay ambassador swears by this rich oil, saying that after a long shower with Olay's Foaming Whip Body Wash, she applies coconut oil everywhere, even on her face. This fruit-based oil is the moisturizing base to Ashley's golden look. After the star applies her oil, she goes over it with bronzer to complete the perfect summer beauty look. The celebrity is quite fond of this oil and powder-based combo is the new summer go-to for golden skin.

"I like to be glowy, I usually just kinda go bare faced, so I do a little shiny glowy bronzer and that's it" said the star.

Coconut oil is also known for being the ultimate go-to for almost anything from hair hydration to cooking uses. Some coconut oils are pure, while other include ingredients like Vitamin E.

For first-time users, try putting a small amount of oil on a face pad to lock in some moisture. To recreate Ashley's glow, try using the oil all over your body after showering, then add a little bronzer for a dewy shine. No matter the occasion, coconut oil is a key summer must-have to keep in your bag.

Keep your skin cool and hydrated all summer long by trying some of these coconut oils below.