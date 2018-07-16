by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 2:15 PM
Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC, is back for The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13. After the emotional season 12 reunion, Vicki made up with pals-turned-enemies Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador and the trio appear to still be going strong.
"We're good," Vicki told E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I said I will do my part to never, ever betray them and they've also got to agree not to hurt me and betray me. I think we've come to a really good meeting of the minds and they did some bad things and I did some bad things, but we were able to just put it aside ‘cause I care about them. I really, genuinely, care about those girls."
John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Vicki said "it was a like a cancer, so to speak" in her relationships with Tamra and Shannon last season. "It just couldn't get cut out," she said.
As for her season 12 pal Kelly Dodd, well, things might not be as great there. Vicki went on a double-date with Kelly's ex-husband…
"Kelly didn't like that," Vicki admitted. Kelly found out about it and "she got mad at me," Vicki said.
Joining Vicki, Shannon, Tamra and Kelly this year are newcomers Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Click play on the video to see what Vicki had to say about the newbies.
The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Brave are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?