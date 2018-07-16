"Here is where I am at currently," Khloe continues. "True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly."

The E! star says she's chalking it up to "the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy."

"I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey," she writes. "We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge."

Khloe then tells her fans, "Staying healthy and active is something that's very important to me. Exercise is something I've always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that's my time, my space, something I'm doing for myself."