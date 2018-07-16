Nick Cannon to Host 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Nick Cannon is set to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards and we are Wild'n Out over the exciting announcement.

The 37-year-old will be co-hosting the award show with the help of content creator, actress and singer Lele Pons, a press release sent out Monday stated.

And the star-studded lineup doesn't end there. Teen Choice nominees Lucy Hale, Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Grace Moretz are just a few of the glamorous stars who are scheduled to make an appearance at the live show, which will be held Sunday, August 12 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

This year will no doubt feature plenty of jaw-dropping performances, with many of our favorite stars vying for the coveted award in nearly all categories.