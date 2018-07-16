Ladies of London Star Annabelle Neilson Dead at 49

Dave Benett/WireImage
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 12:39 PM
Dave Benett/WireImage
Tragedy has struck the Ladies of London family.
Former cast member Annabelle Neilson has died at 49 years old, according to multiple outlets.
The London Metropolitan Police confirmed to E! News that officers were called to an address reportedly belonging to Annabelle on July 12 after a woman had been "found deceased at the location."
Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. They also couldn't confirm an identity.
Fans first met the model and London socialite in season one and two of the Bravo reality show. According to her Bravo profile, she was a fixture in the international party circuit and born into a wealthy aristocratic family.
Rebecca Miller/Bravo
For more than 20 years, Annabelle was muse and best friend to the late designer Alexander Mcqueen. Her famous friends included Kate Moss, Jude Law, Naomi Campbell and Richard Branson.
She also was an author of the children's book series The Me Me Me.
According to Instagram, Annabelle attended a summer wedding earlier this month. She also enjoyed a trip to Spain in June.
In one 2015 interview, Annabelle expressed how "amazing" the fan reception had been since starring in the Bravo series.
"The people that have written to me, or left me messages, have been so sweet," she shared with Bustle. As for her co-stars, she said they all "surprised me" for the right reasons.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Annabelle's family during this difficult time.
