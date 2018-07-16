John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Recreate The Love Boat—and It's Hilarious

  • By
    &

by Carissa Almendarez | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 11:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

Love Boat soon will be making another run...thanks to Chrissy Teigen!

The supermodel never fails to make us laugh with her "no filter" social media posts and we love it even more when she includes famous hubby John Legend into the fun. 

This weekend was no different when Teigen posted her very own version of the theme song intro to the 1970s American comedy series The Love Boat while cruising the waters in Malibu. 

Lucky for us, a couple members of Teigen's squad make it into the video including her singing/songwriting partner for life as the captain and celebrity hairstylist/bff, Jen Atkin, as 3rd Stewardess.

"LOVE BOAT MALIBU starring @johnlegend @mrmikerosenthal @jenatkinhair @meghan.mackenzie @lukecdillon @chefpaulbarbosa," she shared on Instagram with the video clip that may just be going viral for all the right reasons.  

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

The parody is almost uncanny to the original version with Legend being introduced as captain as he playfully holds up binoculars just as Gavin MacLeod did in his introduction to the same part. Not so similar is when Atkin gets sick over the edge of the boat when her part is introduced.

We appreciate this cast keeping it real and showing us that sailing the seas in a private yacht with your closest family and friends isn't all that glamorous. Motion sickness is very much a possibility.

The Lip Sync Battle host has been hanging in Malibu lately in part to celebrate her new collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, BECCAXCHRISSY.

Reboots have been quite the craze lately and we put in our vote for The Love Boat reboot starring Chrissy Teigen and pals. Anyone else?

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lily James

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Reveals 33-Pound Weight Loss Three Months After Giving Birth

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Arrested for Beverly Hills Hotel Fight

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Jordyn Woods Reveals How Kylie Jenner Has Changed Since Becoming a Mom

Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Vicki Gunvalson on The Real Housewives of Orange County Pledge She Made With Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

Russell Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Adam Rippon

ESPYS 2018: Russell Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Adam Rippon and More Set to Present

Rebel Wilson & Liam Hemsworth Dance in the Street

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.