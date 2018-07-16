Inside Luann de Lesseps' Rocky Year in Love and Life

Then she met D'Agostino, a former flame of friend and co-star Ramona Singer, and it once again became all about nurturing her relationship with the man in her life.

Despite the red flags, Luann and Tom married in a lavish ceremony on Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach.

The honeymoon period was short. Last July they had a heated argument in a New York restaurant and word got around that Luann had slapped her husband in the face.

"What couple doesn't have lovers' quarrels?" Luann told E! News at a charity event later that month. "Tom and I are very passionate and very much in love with each other and things happen. Unfortunately we are very much public people and so everybody likes to talk about it. From the Housewives to the restaurant, it's very hard to keep privacy."

After they announced their separation in August, there were rumors that both had strayed with exes. De Lesseps told Page Six, "I do not think Tom cheated on me, definitely not. God knows he's got himself in some trouble in the past, but I don't believe that continued [while we were married]." As for chatter that she and Azoulay were rekindling the old flame, she laughed it off.

"God knows I've been going through enough recently, I don't understand why this false rumor is coming at me," she added.

Azoulay, who had since moved on with Missy Hargraves, also told Page Six, "I just arrived right now in the Hamptons and I am not staying at [Luann's] house, Luann and I are very good friends, and only friends. I actually really like Tom, he's a nice guy, I regret it didn't work between them."