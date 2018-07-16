Luann de Lesseps has decided to get some additional help.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has checked herself back into rehab, according to People.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Bethenny Frankel confirmed to the publication. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."

Luann's co-star added, "Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."

In a separate statement, Bravo expressed their support for the reality star who has been with the show since season one.