Luann de Lesseps Checks Into Rehab, Will Miss Real Housewives of New York City Reunion

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 9:43 AM

Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Luann de Lesseps has decided to get some additional help.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has checked herself back into rehab, according to People.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Bethenny Frankel confirmed to the publication. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."

Luann's co-star added, "Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."

In a separate statement, Bravo expressed their support for the reality star who has been with the show since season one.

"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," the network said in a statement to People. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

Story developing…more to come.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

