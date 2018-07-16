instagram
North West is learning the ropes.
Kim Kardashianand Kanye West's 5-year-old firstborn got a front-row seat to her famous mama's work when she joined the reality star for a day at Beautycon Festival LA on Sunday. The annual event brings together stars, content creators, brands, customers and fans for all things beauty—and as one of the biggest beauty moguls of the last year with the launch of KKW Beauty, Kardashian was a natural attendee.
The mom and her youngster decided to sport matching hairstyles for the special day as they headed off to the weekend festival. "Look who my date is to Beautycon. We did our hair the same way, right?" she said to a silent North on Instagram Stories. "Are you my date?"
The shy tot appeared to ease into the day when she served as Kim's perfume tester as the two visited a pop-up shop for the star's newest fragrance.
BKNY / BACKGRID
It was a pretty big day for the mother-daughter duo. As Kim said of her daughter during a fireside chat with Beautycon Media's CEO, Moj Mahdara, "She's never seen me do anything like this, so this is an exciting day for me."
It was also the perfect finale on a milestone week for little North. Days earlier, she made her modeling debut alongside her mom and grandmother Kris Jenner for Fendi's #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign.
As for Beautycon, it was a natural fit for the pint-sized burgeoning beauty pro. After all, North has been dabbling in makeup ever since she could take the caps off lipsticks.
"She loves makeup," Kim told Elle back in 2015 when North was not yet 2 years old. "Every night we play, after her bath, in bed, and you know my purse is always kind of by my nightstand, so she always says 'purse!' So she grabs my purse, and that means she wants my makeup bag, so I give her my makeup bag and it's empty. And if I just turn around for one second, she has my lipstick like all over her face. So I have to give her her own little makeup bag. She's obsessed with makeup and watching me get ready and getting ready herself. She just loves the process, she could not be more ultimately girly-girl."
