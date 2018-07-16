Mark Greenwood/IPS/REX/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 7:12 AM
Mark Greenwood/IPS/REX/Shutterstock
Just a few days after her Wimbledon loss, Serena Williams took to Instagram to share an empowering message for all her fellow moms.
"These past two weeks [were] amazing," the tennis star wrote on Monday. "It was a sound for all moms stay home and working you can do it you really can! I'm not any better or diff than any of you all. Your support has [meant] so much to me. Let's keep making noise [every day] in everything we do."
She also reassured her followers she won't let this loss get her down.
"I'll be back (and soon too)," she continued. "Road to the US Open is next! Stay strong no matter what. Oh and this is just the beginning. Love you."
Williams lost to Angelique Kerber on Saturday. After the match, Williams assured her fans she gave it her all.
"It was such an amazing tournament for me," she said. "I was really happy to get this far. It's obviously disappointing, but I can't be disappointed. You know, I have so much to look forward to. You know, I'm literally just getting started, so I look forward to it."
"I'm just me and that's all I can be. But for all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried," she continued, getting a bit choked up. "But Angelique played really well. She played out of her mind. So, it was really good and I look forward to just continuing to be back out here and do what I do best."
The match came 10 months after Williams gave birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia. Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian paid tribute to his wife after her Wimbledon match and expressed how proud he was of her for getting this far.
"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," he wrote on Instagram. "We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final. Congratulations @angeie.kerber. @serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."
In addition to having support from her family, Williams had her friend Meghan Markle cheering her on in the stands. The Duchess of Sussex attended the match with Kate Middleton.
