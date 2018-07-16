Gotham/GC Images
Shall we dance, Liam Hemsworth?
The Hollywood hunk certainly looked up for the task when he hit the New York City streets alongside his enthusiastic co-star Rebel Wilson. If one regular picture is worth one thousand words, these photos are worth millions.
The stars got their groove on in the Big Apple streets as part of a shoot for their upcoming flick, Isn't It Romantic. If their moves seem out of place to you, take note of the film's description: "A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy."
The duo were joined by fellow famous faces like Priyanka Chopraand Adam DeVine for what appeared to be a grand finale number, twirls and jazz hands included.
Gotham/GC Images
As Wilson confirmed online, it was the second to last day of shooting. "These guys are so talented, I'm so lucky to have them in my movie," she captioned a group shot of all of the stars.
"Liam's a stud muffin obviously, who's so funny too! Priyanka crushes everything she does whilst looking impeccable at all times. Adam is just the best (Fat Amy & Bumper 4 ever) and I respect him so much and adore working with him. Just announced Emmy Nominee Betty [Gilpin] is just a phenomenally talented person who is also the sweetest and Brandon [Scott Jones] will have you dying laughing and needs to be in 100 more films so please look out for that handsome guy xx"
The rom-com, directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, is due out on Valentine's Day 2019. According to character descriptions, Wilson's character is an architect torn between two guys—Devine's character and Hemsworth's character.
Guess we'll have to wait and see how it all unfolds next year!