Tim Tebow Confirms He's Dating Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 5:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There's a new special lady in Tim Tebow's life.

In a special interview with ESPN's Pedro Gomez, the former NFL quarterback set the record straight on his relationship status with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," he shared. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

While the pair has not put their relationship on display through social media, some fans couldn't help but notice when Katie Tebow posted a photo of her brother with Miss Universe 2017 on Instagram last week. 

Demi-Leigh was born and raised in South Africa but now resides in New York City.

Photos

Stars and Their Sport Studs

During the Miss Universe pageant, fans may recall that the former beauty pageant contestant expressed her hopes to teach self-defense workshops to women after she was carjacked.

This isn't the first romance involving Tim that has made headlines. The football player turned baseball star previously dated Olivia Culpo.

Rumors also circulated that he was courting a Duggar daughter. Those reports, however, disappeared quite quickly.

Ultimately, Tim has always been passionate about sports and charity work. The Tim Tebow Foundation, which was launched in 2010, has a mission to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in times of need.

The author of This Is the Day currently plays for the New York Mets in the minor leagues as an outfielder.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tim Tebow , Sports , Couples , Beauty Pageants , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Harry Styles at Last Stop of His Solo Tour

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas_308

Nikki Bella Struggles to Get Into the Bachelorette Spirit on Total Bellas: ''I'm Too Old for All That''

Sara Hyland, Wells Adams

Here's What Happened When Wells Adams Went to Sarah Hyland's High School Reunion

Camila Mendes Confirms New Boyfriend at Beautycon LA

Camila Mendes, Los Angeles Beautycon

Camila Mendes Is All Smiles Talking About New Boyfriend Victor Houston

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

Pete Davidson Is Mesmerized by Ariana Grande in "God Is a Woman" Behind-the-Scenes Video

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.