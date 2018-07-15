See Prince Louis' Official Christening Photos With the Royal Family

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 3:39 PM

Prince Louis Christening, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

On the count of three royals, say cheese!

On Sunday afternoon, Kensington Palace surprised royal watchers when they released the official portraits from Prince Louis' christening.

In the pictures captured by Matt Holyoak, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William gather around in the Morning Room at Clarence House following Prince Louis' baptism in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate's family including Carole and Michael Middleton, James MiddletonPippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews also look their best for the shots.

While there are plenty of family pictures to admire, the photographer also captured a mother-son moment between the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis that fans are sure to be talking about.

Royal Family Members Attend Prince Louis' Christening

Prince Louis Christening, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

Prince Louis Christening, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

For those who may have missed the big ceremony, an 11-week-old Prince Louis was christened on July 9 in front of immediate family and close friends.

Louis' royal christening robe was made by Angela Kelly, who also serves as the Queen's dressmaker.

Kate arrived at the church holding a sleeping Prince Louis in her arms. Her husband looked after Prince George and Princess Charlotte who both looked happy and ready to take a few family pictures before the day was over.

Prince Louis Christening, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

The christening fell on the same day Kensington Palace revealed the six people who have been selected to be Prince Louis' godparents.

Prince Williams' close friends Nicholas van Cutsem and Guy Pelly as well as Harry Aubrey-Fletcher will serve as godfathers while Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Kate's cousin Lucy Middleton will serve as godmothers.

Soon after the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan embarked on a two-day royal trip to Ireland.

