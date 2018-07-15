by Spencer Lubitz & Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 1:36 PM
Camila Mendes is happy being single no more.
The Riverdale actress was all smiles when asked about her new beau, Victor Houston, in an interview with E! News' at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles on Saturday.
"I can confirm, sure, I don't care," she said, adding, "Sorry, guys."
Mendes and Houston went public with their romance last month with some PDA Instagram pics taken during her 24th birthday weekend in the Hamptons. A source told E! News at the time that the Riverdale actress has been dating him for the past two months, adding that they had attended neighboring high schools in Florida and had reconnected recently in New York.
Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Mendes played coy while talking to Nylon magazine several weeks ago about her boyfriend, saying he was someone who didn't work in the entertainment industry.
"It's just dating people in the industry is tough," she said. "I did for a little bit. I've just dated actors. It's hard when that's your world. You only meet people through work and that can be really tough, because you're not necessarily meeting people that you're similar to. It's just people that you're with because you're working on the same project. I've learned to not do that. Thank God nothing bad has ever happened from those experiences."
