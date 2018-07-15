Kendall Jenner Cheers on Harry Styles at His Last Solo Tour Concert

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 1:27 PM

Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner helped give  Harry Styles a star-studded send-off at his concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, the last stop of his first solo tour.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star watched the show with family hairstylist and friend Jen Atkin and a male friend and was spotted dancing and giving the singer a standing ovation. She also sang all the lyrics to many of his songs, including "Just a Little Bit of your Heart," which he had co-written for Ariana Grande.

Harry and Kendall have known each other for years and sparked romance rumors more than two years ago, when they vacationed together in the Caribbean over the New Year's 2016 holiday and hung out periodically over the next few months. They also reunited in 2017 at a Kings Of Leon concert.

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Concert

Kate Rosen / E! News

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Concert

Kate Rosen / E! News

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Concert

Kate Rosen / E! News

Kate Beckinsale, Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Concert

Kate Rosen / E! News

Other celebs spotted at Harry's show at the Forum included fellow single Shawn Mendes, who also spent much time dancing, Kate BeckinsaleMeghan Trainor and her fiancé Daryl Sabara, Phoebe Tonkin and 5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford.

Harry, who began his tour in September, gave a heartfelt speech onstage at his final show.

"If my memory serves me any good, on January 14th of 2014 was the first time I walked into this building," he said. "I walked through that tunnel over there, I walked in and the Eagles were sound-checking. I walked in and I've never heard anything so sweet in my entire musical life and since I walked into this room I've always wanted to play it."

"I'm gonna go away for a little while and make some more music and then I'll see you very soon," he said. "It's been an honor to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you."

Harry also read aloud a fan's sign bearing the words, "I'm gay and I love you," sparking cheers.

"I mean, we're all a little bit gay, aren't we?" the singer told the crowd, sparking more cheers.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

