Jessica Simpson Teases Reality TV Return on Ashlee+Evan

It has been 15 years since Jessica Simpson cracked open a can of tune and uttered a sentence that would make pop culture history: "Is this chicken what I have, or is this fish? It says Chicken By The Sea."

The star had said those words to then-husband Nick Lachey on their reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, which ended in 2005 after three seasons, months before their split. Now married to Eric Johnson for four years and the mother of their son and daughter, Jessica, who began her career as a singer, has since moved on to concentrate on her fashion and beauty empire. She spent a year in 2012 mentoring contestants on Fashion Star and soon, she will make a reality TV return, briefly, in the name of family.

Jessica said she will make an appearance on sister and fellow singer Ashlee Simpson Ross' new E! docu-series Ashley+Evan with husband Evan Ross.

"I'm on their show, definitely, a for a big moment," Jessica told E! News at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles on Saturday. "But really, the show is about their discovery in their music and in their relationship. It's very exciting. They're so cute together. I'm exciting for the world to see what I've already seen."

"I mean, being on reality TV definitely makes me hyperventilate a little bit," she added. "I'm not one for being mic'ed up all day. I stick my foot in my mouth too much!"