Here's a toast to her real friends!

Gigi Hadid couldn't help but gush over her BFF Taylor Swift after attending the singer's Reputation Stadium Tour in Philadelphia on Friday evening. The supermodel, along with Este Haim and Martha Hunt, flew to Pennsylvania with Swift to watch the concert, and it sounds like they had a blast.

"If I could find the words, I would explain how happy it makes me to watch you perform @taylorswift. I'm so proud to experience this celebration of clarity & strength with you," Hadid wrote on her Instagram along with a picture of Swift performing. "WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon."