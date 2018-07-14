Serena Williams says she was playing for all her fellow moms as she tried but failed to claim her eighth Wimbledon title on Saturday amid her post-pregnancy tennis comeback, while both she and her husband Alexis Ohanian assure fans she is "just getting started."

About 10 months after giving birth to their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, the 36-year-old athlete became the first mother in 38 years to reach a a Wimbledon final, but lost to Germany's Angelique Kerber at Saturday's match, 6-3, 6-3.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me," Serena said after the match, getting emotional. "I was really happy to get this far. It's obviously disappointing but I can't be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I'm literally just getting started, so I look forward to it."

"To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today," she said.