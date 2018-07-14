Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Steamy Kiss in Their Most PDA-Filled Photo Yet

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 8:35 AM

Newly engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in full honeymoon mode, even before the wedding.

The 24-year-old singer posted on his Instagram page on Friday night a photo of him and the 21-year-old model sharing a steamy kiss in a pool or hot tub, marking their most PDA-filled photo yet since they rekindled their romance more than a month ago. Justin wore white swimming trunks and Hailey wore a blue and white bikini.

It is unclear when or where the photo was taken and Justin, who proposed to Hailey almost a week ago during a trip to the Bahamas, did not caption the photo.

"Damnnnn... but who took this pic? The 3rd wheel is so real right now," his manager Scooter Braun commented.

"Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub," commented John Mayer. "That's gotta feel super third wheel. I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business."

Paris Hilton commented, "Love you two together."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

On Saturday, Hailey shared her own PDA pic with Justin on her Instagram Story.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, PDA

Instagram

Before posting a pic of their hot tub makeout session, Justin dined with Hailey and David Grutman at his Komodo restaurant in Miami. Jaden Smith, who is in town for a DJ gig at Grutman's nightclub Liv, came by their table to say hi, E! News has learned.

Justin and Hailey flew to Miami from New York earlier that day on a private jet, sporting new his and hers diamond watches.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

