by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 8:00 AM
Never has Clarke seemed more like a mom than in this week's episode of The 100.
In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) is trying to get Madi (Lola Flanery) far away from Polis and the plan to have Madi ascend as the next Wonkru commander, and even though it's a really intense and unusual problem they're having, they have never sounded more like a mother and her teenage daughter.
Madi might as well be asking to go back to the mall with her older boyfriend, or maybe more accurately asking to go back to the mall so she can become the leader of a dangerous motorcycle gang about to head into a turf war.
"But moooom, Bellamy and Gaia get to fight in the gang, why can't I?"
It would be an almost funny sort of family squabble if it didn't involve a creepy piece of AI tech being implanted in Madi's head so she can overthrow her adoptive mother's former friend who's now a terrifying blood-loving dictator.
The CW
This week's episode also finds Monty (Chris Larkin) desperately trying to present some alternatives to a war involving deadly worm eggs over one piece of inhabitable land while Abby's (Paige Turco) health gets worse and McCreary (William Miller) loses patience in the civil war brewing with Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic).
The 100 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?