Taylor Swift Celebrates Hometown Return With Adorable Childhood Photo

Back to where it all began!

Taylor Swift returned to her hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania on Friday, visiting the spot where she used to play as a child. A picture posted to Swift's Instagram shows the 28-year-old singer holding a childhood photo of herself standing in the exact same location. "Take me home," the Grammy winner captioned the post.

While at an after-party for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer's brother, Austin Swift, recalled growing up on a farm in Pennsylvania. Lorde tweeted about the sweet moment, writing, "At the after party, Austin leaned down from the banquette heaving with models in VIP to whisper in Taylor's ear, 'We grew up on a FARM!!' Way cuteeeee."

Swift is set to take the stage in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday night as she continues her Reputation Stadium Tour. Before arriving in Pennsylvania, Swift was spotted spending time with her closest pals in New York City on Friday morning.