Lea Michele Reflects on Cory Monteith's Legacy 5 Years After His Death

Lea Michele is remembering Cory Monteith, five years after his shocking death.

In a post to Twitter on Friday, the Glee star shared a heartfelt quote alongside a photo of the ocean, telling her followers, "There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains."

The actress, who was dating her co-star at the time of his death, continues to pay tribute to the man she once called "the best boyfriend."

In 2016, the Scream Queens actress honored him on the anniversary of his passing by sharing a photo of Cory on the beach. "We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together...but the memories...they're the best of my life," Lea reflected at the time.