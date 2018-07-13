by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 10:53 AM
Can you believe it's been one year since Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have separated?
The fan-favorite former couple, parents of 5-year-old son Jack, announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. Pratt filed for divorce the following December, listing July 13, 2017 as the official date of separation from Faris.
"Divorce sucks," Pratt told EW earlier this year. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."
Image Press/AKM-GSI
Both have moved on since the split. In June, photos surfaced pf Pratt picnicking with Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Faris stepped out with new boyfriend Michael Barrett months after the divorce filing.
Will she or Pratt ever marry again?
"I need to figure out what the purpose is," Faris, who was previously married to actor Ben Indra before Pratt, said on Dax Shepard's podcast in March. "Like is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits, especially when it feels so easy, of course, to get married and then there's the untangling in terms of like the state being involved."
Suzi Pratt/WireImage
Meanwhile, Faris and Pratt are dedicated to co-parenting their son. Jack mostly spends his time with his mom in L.A. and with his dad on his farm in Washington State.
"He's surrounded by so much love," Faris told E! News' Zuri Hall in January. "We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is."
"I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of," she said.
