We Can't Stop Watching the Men of Queer Eye Do Drake's ''In My Feelings'' Challenge

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 6:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

All things really do just keep getting better!

The stars of Netflix's Queer Eye are just the latest to join in on the "In My Feelings" challenge, and we're not exaggerating when we say you won't be able to watch their version of the viral dance craze just once. 

Shared via social media on Thursday, Jonathan Van NessKaramo BrownAntoni PorowskiTan France and Bobby Berk break it all the way down to the tune of Drake's smash hit. From Antoni's kimono, to Jonathan's heeled booties-french braid combo and Tan's twerking skills, we totally understand why Queer Eye scored four nominations at the 2018 Emmys

Hours ago, Drake declared Will Smith's version of the "In My Feelings" challenge his favorite, but he might reconsider after watching the Fab Five do the shiggy. 

Photos

The Cast of Queer Eye's Best Friend Moments

Sure the Fresh Prince of Bel Air scaled a bridge in Budapest, but his choreography just doesn't compare to the precision showcased by Jonathan, Karamo, Antoni, Tan and Bobby. 

In honor of Hollywood's obsession with the "In My Feelings" Challenge, we've rounded up every celeb who's participated! Do you love Will Smith's or are you riding for Ciara and Russell Wilson? Keep scrolling to decide! 

Will Smith

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson

Lala Anthony

Angela Simmons

Steve Aoki

Odell Beckham Jr.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Viral , Drake , Instagram , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Katharine McPhee

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Why Lisa Vanderpump Won't Be Officiating Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding

Candice Swanepoel , 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Check Out Candice Swanepoel and Other Celeb Parents' Epic Clap Backs Against Mommy Shamers

Mira Sorvino Recounts Teenage Horror Film Sexual Assault

Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Can't Get Enough of Kristin Cavallari's New Show

2018 Emmy Nominations: E!'s Full Breakdown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley Has Nothing But Gushing To Do After Emmy Nomination Announcements

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.