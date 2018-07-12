This morning, Samira Wiley announced the Emmy nominations, while at the same time being announced as an Emmy nominee, so you could say things are going pretty well for her today.

The Handmaid's Tale star joined Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist and the upcoming New Amsterdam) to read off the nominations, and while she spent most of the day without her phone as she did press, there was one particular text she did get to read.

"My wife [Lauren Morelli] texted me. I went to go look at that first. She texted me first," Wiley explained excitedly to E! News in the video above, just after the nomination announcement had ended. "All caps. You know that's really excited when you get all caps."