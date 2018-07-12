Check Out Candice Swanepoel and Other Celeb Parents' Epic Clap Backs Against Mommy Shamers

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 5:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Candice Swanepoel , 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mommy shamers be warned, these moms are not afraid to clap back.

Celebs are no stranger to social media trolls, but when it comes to their parenting skills, these proud mamas are standing up to the haters. And as Chrissy Teigen once put it, "No parent out there thinks they're perfect. I loathe these s--thead commenters. Who would want to make someone feel horrible for fun?"

It's no surprise that the famous parents are addressing the haters who seem to constantly flood their comments section on social media, and Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel is the latest to give those mommy shamers a piece of her mind. She recently took to Instagram with a strongly worded message for those who thought her post-baby figure wasn't ready for a bikini. 

Photos

Celebs Who Clap Back at Mommy Shamers

From Kristin Cavallarito Kim Kardashian, these parents are giving the trolls a taste of their own medicine.

Check out the gallery above to see all the celeb moms who have mastered the art of the clap back!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Celeb Kids , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Katharine McPhee

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B, Offset

2018 Celebrity Babies

Julia Stiles, baby, Instagram

Celebs Who Clap Back at Mommy Shamers

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Want Baby No. 2 When?

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin's Plan For Their First Child

Tristan Thompson Slow Dances With Daughter True

Serena Williams, Wimbledon

Never Underestimate Serena Williams: How the Tennis Champ and Proud New Mom Climbed Back to the Top of Her Game

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.