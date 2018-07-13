Hollywood's Baby Bonanza: Cardi B, Eva Longoria and More Stars Who Gave Birth in 2018

  • By
    &

by Maria Harrast | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 4:00 AM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

We may only be seven months into 2018, but we've already witnessed an aww-inducing number of newborn celebrity babies.

As more and more stars choose to keep quiet about their pregnancies until the big reveal, Hollywood's latest babies are surprising the world one birth at a time. 

In one of pop culture's best kept secrets, Kylie Jenner and her family stayed silent about the makeup mogul's pregnancy up until little Stormi Webster's birth on February 1. And earlier this week, Cardi B and Offset welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world after the "Bodak Yellow" rapper kept her pregnancy a secret for six months.

Countless other celebrities have recently maintained low-profile pregnancies and births, including Rachel McAdams, Hugh Grant and How to Get Away with Murder's Karla Souza.

Regardless of their pregnancy style, we're celebrating some of these adorable newborns and their famous parents in our gallery below.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Congratulations to all the moms and dads in and out of Hollywood. We can't wait to see more cute baby pictures!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

