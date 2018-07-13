Melania Trump Goes Beauty and the Beast-Glam and More Best Dressed

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 4:00 AM

Princess Charlotte would approve. 

Perhaps Melania Trump was influenced by the British monarchy. The first lady channeled major princess vibes in a gorgeous J. Mendel dress to a black-tie dinner in London this week. From the back, the off-the-shoulder neckline transitioned into a sweeping, floor-length cape—perfect for running in the wind...or at least dramatic arm movement. The pastel yellow fabric crisscrossed from the bust down to the waist until falling down into a pleated skirt. You have to admit: Formal wear is what the first lady does best. 

Melania's wardrobe choices have not always gone so well. In June, the FLOTUS was criticized for wearing a jacket that read, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" while visiting immigrant children near the U.S.-Mexico border. Her latest turn in a Belle-esque ensemble, however, is seemingly more fitting. 

To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling. And don't forget to vote in our poll!

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Basic black doesn't have to be boring. With clean lines, structural design and an unexpected neckline, you can look just like the Duchess of Sussex in Christian Dior Haute Couture. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Madeline Brewer

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Madeline Brewer

Blessed be! Not only did The Handmaid's Tale actress veer from the red garb we've come to know her in, but she mixed two motifs together for an interesting combo we can't stop talking about. Where's our old blazers? We have some cutting and sewing to do. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Nina Dobrev

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress looked like the definition of summer in a white Altuzarra sleeveless dress. Want to punch up the look? Add mixed metallic accessories to the look. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts

Now this is how you do black in the summer. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kat Graham

Timur Emek/GC Images

Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries alum goes for a beige monochrome look, accented by a blue Valextr bag. We love the exaggerated proportion of the shoulders in contrast to the short asymmetrical skirt hem. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Neve Campbell

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Neve Campbell

All that glitters also shines...and that's exactly what the actress did in Barney Cheng at the the Skyscraper premiere in New York City. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Niecy Nash

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Niecy Nash

The Claws actress looked better than ever, wearing a body-hugging dress with bow-tie details on the shoulders, to collect her star on the Walk of Fame. While the dress may look simple and classic, the sparkly shoes make a statement. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Michelle Monaghan

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

The actress arrived to the Mission: Impossible - Fallout premiere in a periwinkle gown featuring a statement eyelet design. Find a top that resembles the upper portion of the dress and pair with jeans for a more casual look. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for American Institute For Stuttering

Emily Blunt

John Krasinski's other half donned a sheer Christian Dior frock to the American Institute for Stuttering 12th Annual Freeing Voices Changing Lives Benefit Gala, complete with a milkmaid crown braid. The only thing we'd change? Swap out the black heels for a pop of color. 

Article continues below

