Let These Celeb-Inspired Looks Solve Any Wedding Outfit Indecision

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
The bride isn't the only one that has to say yes to the dress. You have to look good, too!
Shopping for weddings can be hard. You want to look stunning without outshining the bride. You want to look good without sacrificing comfort. You want to be chic without sacrificing your bank account. And, you want to be cool, literally and figuratively, in the summer heat. There's a lot to consider.
Thankfully, celebrities are making it easier on wedding guests everywhere with their inspirational wardrobes. From Kathryn Newton's blush-toned look to Amal Clooney's royal wedding ensemble, celebrities are revealing the trends that will make you standout at any summer wedding.
Shop four wedding-ready celeb trends below!
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Shine Bright in Golden Yellow
For the most anticipated wedding of the year, Amal Clooney chose a bright yellow dress—the color of the season. Paired with nude or black accessories, this hue will ensure you're the most stylish wedding guest in sight.
Gotham/Getty Images
Get Ready to Dance With Low Block Heels
When it comes to weddings, you want to look cute without sacrificing comfort. Priyanka Chopra's colorful block heels are goals. They're low enough to dance the night away, yet chic enough to be the talk of the event.
Blue by Betsey Johnson
Sami, Now $55
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Perfect Your Look With a Pretty Pouch
Kathryn Newton's Lady Dior Bag is the accessory you need for any summer wedding. For one, it's big enough to fit your beauty must-haves, cell phone and wallet. However, it's small enough to be an occasion purse.
Clare V.
Brique Bag, $385
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Standout With Bright Florals
Want to add some edge to your wedding wears? Emmy Rossum's bright, graphic dress is appropriate for day or night.
DVF DIANE VON FURSTENBERG
Floral One Shoulder Dress, Now $257
Endless Summer
Berri Slip, $174