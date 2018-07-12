by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 2:17 PM
Will Smith is showing the kids how it's done.
The actor took the "In My Feelings" challenge up a notch when he scaled a bridge in Budapest to do his version of the now-viral dance to Drake's hit song.
"I woke up this morning in my feelings and I was like, ‘I got to let them out,'" the Suicide Squad star explained in an Instagram video on Thursday.
Unsurprisingly, the Philadelphia native's jaw-dropping video quickly went viral and earned the stamp of approval from the Scorpion performer himself, who commented, "Wow the video is done."
And despite filming numerous stunt scenes in action movies over the years, Smith admitted, "I'ma Keep It 100... I was terrified up there. That's why my dance moves is all stiff!"
The "In My Feelings" challenge has stars like Kevin Hart and Ciaradancing their hearts out, but the actor took it to a new level with the rooftop shimmy, which he confessed, "There is no way this is legal."
It has been a short time since the Fresh Prince joined the Instagram community, but Will has quickly mastered the art of social media with heartfelt photos of his family and hilarious antics—like that time he made a parody of son Jaden Smith's music video.
Watch even more of your favorite celebs perform the "In My Feelings" challenge by clicking on the video above!
