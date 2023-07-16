The Truth About Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Inspiring Love Story

Watch : Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated

It's only fitting that Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan met on a show called Family Ties.

A lot of care went into picking the right actress to play Alex P. Keaton's girlfriend, wanting to find a strong young woman to match wits with the college Reaganite. Enter Pollan, who at 25 was asked to play 18-year-old brainy dancer Ellen Reed, opposite Fox, who at 24 was playing 19 on the seminal '80s sitcom.

"People got tired of all those glitzy, power-hungry people jumping in the sack," Pollan told People in 1986. "Alex and Ellen have an old-fashioned relationship. It's unjaded and optimistic with the sweetness of a first love."

As it tends to go in real life, Alex and Ellen didn't last—but Fox and Pollan found their forever match.

Not right away, though...

In fact, the two rarely spent time together off set because, as Pollan also told People, "I fly home to Kevin the second filming shuts down."