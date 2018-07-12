NBC
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 1:20 PM
NBC
The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, July 12, and as per usual, there were plenty of amazing surprises and some frustrating snubs. But there's one snub in particular that seems more egregious than the rest: Mandy Moore .
This Is Us received plenty of Emmy love. The show itself received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown were both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category and Ron Cephas Jones and Gerald McRaney picked up nominations in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series arena. So what happened to Mama Pearson?
The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series competition is stiff, for sure. Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Tatiana Maslany for Orphan Black, The Americans' Keri Russell, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Claire Foy of The Crown and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood are all in the running. All deserving nominees! However…we ask this of you, Television Academy of Arts and Sciences: Did you watch this scene?
The scene above is the moment Moore's character, Rebecca Pearson, found out her husband, Jack (Ventimiglia) died. He died unexpectedly shortly after she left the room to get some thing to eat. The work Moore did in that scene, and the following episode that featured his funeral? Superb. Yes, this is the same teen pop star who sang "Candy"! She's going full Cher on us and the TV Academy isn't paying attention.
And then there was this therapy scene with Moore in her old lady version of Rebecca. When could your fave ever?!
She may not have gotten an Emmy nomination, but we still appreciate you breaking our hearts on a weekly basis, Mandy!
This Is Us returns for a third season in September. The Emmys air Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
The Handmaid's Tale Creator on Surprising Emmy Nominations, Season 2 Finale Backlash and June's Uprising in Season 3
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess Heard About His Emmy Nomination While Going Through Airport Security
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?