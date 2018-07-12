The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, July 12, and as per usual, there were plenty of amazing surprises and some frustrating snubs. But there's one snub in particular that seems more egregious than the rest: Mandy Moore .

This Is Us received plenty of Emmy love. The show itself received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown were both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category and Ron Cephas Jones and Gerald McRaney picked up nominations in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series arena. So what happened to Mama Pearson?