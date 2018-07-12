John Legend Could Achieve EGOT Status After 2018 Emmy Nomination

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 11:05 AM

John Legend was nominated for his first Emmy on Thursday and if he wins one, he will enter an elite club made up of people who have achieved EGOT status.

Only 12 others have in the past won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. The list includes Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Rita Moreno. If Legend were to achieve EGOT status, he would also make history by becoming the first black man to do so.

Legend is nominated for an Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his title role in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, his first major acting performance. He will compete against GeniusAntonio Banderas, Patrick Melrose's Benedict Cumberbatch, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'sDarren CrissThe Looming Tower's Jeff Daniels and Jesse Plemons, who is nominated for his role in Black Mirror's "U.S.S. Callister" episode.

Legend has won 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career. In 2015, Legend shared the Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song with Common for their song "Glory" for the film Selma. In 2017, Legend received a Tony Award for co-producing the Broadway play Jitney. That year, his wife Chrissy Teigen showed off a shelf of dominated by his awards on Snapchat.

"If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved," Teigen tweeted on Thursday. "But it's ok I AM SO PROUD!"

Teigen, whose show Lip Sync Battle is also nominated for a 2018 Emmy, shared a screenshot of a text exchange she and her dad had about Legend's Emmy nomination.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on September 17.

