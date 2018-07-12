Laurie Metcalf Is the Only Roseanne Cast Member to Earn a 2018 Emmy Nod

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 10:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

ABC

The now-defunct Roseanne reboot has received one 2018 Emmy nomination, for one actress: No, not that one. Laurie Metcalf.

The 63-year-old actress, who reprised her role as Roseanne Connor's sister Jackie, was nominated on Thursday for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on the recent first and last season of the rebooted series, a month and a half after ABC canceled plans to produce season two and cut off ties with main star Roseanne Barrafter she posted an offensive tweet deemed to be racist.

This marks the 11th Emmy nomination for Metcalf, who had previously won three for her role on the original Roseanne sitcom in the '90s. She is competing against Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Leslie JonesThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex BorsteinGLOW's Betty GilpinWill & Grace's Megan Mullally and Atlanta's Zazie Beetz.

Photos

2018 Emmy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: The Good, the Bad, the Huh?

Earlier this year, Metcalf received two other prestigious honors; her first Oscar nomination, for her role in Lady Bird, and her second Tony Award, which she won for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performances in a revival of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women.

Metcalf will soon reprise her Roseanne role in a new spinoff titled The Connors, which will not involve Barr

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Roseanne , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kelsea Ballerini

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess Heard About His Emmy Nomination While Going Through Airport Security

Lena Dunham Feels "Joyous" at Her Current Weight

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar, NBC

John Legend Could Achieve EGOT Status After 2018 Emmy Nomination

Shannon Beador, RHOC, Real Housewives of Orange County

RHOC's Shannon Beador Struggles to Take Her Wedding Ring Off: "I'm Never Going to Go Back"

Game of Thrones

2018 Emmy Nominations by the Numbers: Plus, Which Star Is on EGOT Watch Now?

Meghan Markle Admits She Misses "Suits"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.