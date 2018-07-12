ABC
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 10:27 AM
ABC
The now-defunct Roseanne reboot has received one 2018 Emmy nomination, for one actress: No, not that one. Laurie Metcalf.
The 63-year-old actress, who reprised her role as Roseanne Connor's sister Jackie, was nominated on Thursday for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on the recent first and last season of the rebooted series, a month and a half after ABC canceled plans to produce season two and cut off ties with main star Roseanne Barrafter she posted an offensive tweet deemed to be racist.
This marks the 11th Emmy nomination for Metcalf, who had previously won three for her role on the original Roseanne sitcom in the '90s. She is competing against Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, GLOW's Betty Gilpin, Will & Grace's Megan Mullally and Atlanta's Zazie Beetz.
Earlier this year, Metcalf received two other prestigious honors; her first Oscar nomination, for her role in Lady Bird, and her second Tony Award, which she won for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performances in a revival of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women.
Metcalf will soon reprise her Roseanne role in a new spinoff titled The Connors, which will not involve Barr.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?