The now-defunct Roseanne reboot has received one 2018 Emmy nomination, for one actress: No, not that one. Laurie Metcalf.

The 63-year-old actress, who reprised her role as Roseanne Connor's sister Jackie, was nominated on Thursday for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on the recent first and last season of the rebooted series, a month and a half after ABC canceled plans to produce season two and cut off ties with main star Roseanne Barrafter she posted an offensive tweet deemed to be racist.

This marks the 11th Emmy nomination for Metcalf, who had previously won three for her role on the original Roseanne sitcom in the '90s. She is competing against Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, GLOW's Betty Gilpin, Will & Grace's Megan Mullally and Atlanta's Zazie Beetz.