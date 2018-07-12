Ronnie Ortiz-Magro remains a romantic weeks after some drama with on-again, off-again partner Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore star posted an image of a paraphrased Bible quote about love from the Nicholas Sparks novel A Walk to Remember, whose popular film adaptation starred Mandy Moore and Shane West. In the book, the author writes that one Valentine's Day, ailing heroine Jamie picked out a passage from Corinthians and said she wanted it read at her wedding.

Ronnie shared the post weeks after Harley, with whom he shares a 3-month-old daughter, was arrested for alleged battery following a physical altercation with him in a car in Las Vegas, during which he allegedly got caught in a seat belt while trying to exit and was dragged down a street as Harley drove away. The charges were later dropped and the two spent the Fourth of July holiday together in New Jersey with their baby.