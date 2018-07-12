Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romantic Lunch Date in Dublin

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 7:35 AM

What's a visit to Ireland without a good meal and some Guinness?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markletraveled to Dublin on Wednesday. Vanity Fair said that after they visited Croke Park and Trinity College, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had lunch at Delahunt, one of Dublin's best-known restaurants, which was closed to the public at the time.

"The booking was made some time ago, and they had pre-ordered their meals," manager Grace Davis told the outlet. "They had the smoked salmon starter. Meghan had the hake for her main course; Harry had the lamb. They had planned to have dessert too, but said they were too full by the end of their meal. So they just had what we call our 3fe Dublin roasted coffee. They seemed to love it—it was empty plates all around. They even shared a half-pint of Guinness, and Harry had a Coke."

A photo of Harry and Meghan posing together with several members of the staff inside the restaurant was posted on the eatery's social media pages.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Visit to Ireland

"They were very warm and friendly and very happy together," Davis added. "This was their only downtime on the tour, and they were chatting the whole time over lunch. They were also very engaging, and both of them popped into the kitchen to see our chef, Dermot Staunton. Harry told him, ‘I hear it's the best food in Ireland,' and Dermot told him it was, but that he is biased."

British Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett and their team of Palace aides also joined Harry and Meghan at the restaurant, but ate alone on leather seats in another area, Vanity Fair said.

