RHOC's Shannon Beador Struggles to Take Her Wedding Ring Off: "I'm Never Going to Go Back"

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 11:00 AM

Shannon Beador took a big step in her life and The Real Housewives of Orange County cameras were there to capture it all.

In the below exclusive sneak peek of the RHOC season 13 premiere, Shannon sits with pal Tamra Judge discussing her life now that she and David Beador have split. Tamra advises her it's time to take the wedding ring off. It's an emotional moment for Shannon.

"I have never taken this off, except when I was pregnant and my fingers were too fat and it wouldn't fit anymore," Shannon says through tears. "I haven't taken it off, so to not have it on, I know I'm going to feel like I'm naked."

But she's ready. "My marriage is over," Shannon says. "And I don't want it to ever get back together. I'm never going to go back."

However, it seems the ring has other ideas and isn't going to come off without a fight. They ladies get soapy water involved, but the ring doesn't budge. "Just rip the skin off!" Shannon says. "Rip the skin off!"

Do they succeed? Watch the clip above to find out.

Shannon filed for divorce in December 2017. Cameras captured the duo as they worked on their relationship following an affair. They announced their separation in October 2017 ahead of Shannon discussing it during The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

