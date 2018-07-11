BACKGRID; Instagram
Candice Swanepoel is hitting back against the body shamers.
The Victoria's Secret model gave birth to her second baby boy, Ariel, just 12 days ago, and she's already getting slack for hitting the beach in a bikini. Frustrated by the negative comments flooding her feed, Candice took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to address the haters criticizing her post-pregnancy body.
She preached, "This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… Check yourself."
"Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I am not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy, I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there, I think I've earned the right to have a little tummy," the mother-of-two continued.
BACKGRID; Instagram
And while the 29-year-old model may have graced the runways with her beauty, she reminded her followers, "We are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace please."
"I don't have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of women. We create life… What can you do?" concluded the South African native.
Candice finished by saying, "Ladies, we are all in this together, be kind to each other."
The proud mama, her fiancé Hermann Nicoli and their eldest son Anaςan are enjoying the newest addition to the family. Swanepoel shared an adorable photo of the two brothers bonding, saying, "These are the most precious gifts life has given me. I am a lucky woman to be their mommy, to help guide them through this thing called life ... Now they will always have each other."
Congratulations to the happy family!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.