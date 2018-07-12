Grab the popcorn because this episode is well worth the wait.

After a short break because of the Fourth of July holiday, Southern Charm is back tonight with an explosive supersized finale.

As Patricia Altschul gathers the cast together for her annual Winter Ball, all eyes are on Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs who will find themselves in the same room together. What could possibly go wrong? Oh, just you wait.

While chatting with Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn tries to explain why his girlfriend is a "f--king psycho."

Ashley, however, can't help but join the conversation and share plenty of digs directed at the mother of Thomas' children.