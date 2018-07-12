Grab the popcorn because this episode is well worth the wait.
After a short break because of the Fourth of July holiday, Southern Charm is back tonight with an explosive supersized finale.
As Patricia Altschul gathers the cast together for her annual Winter Ball, all eyes are on Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs who will find themselves in the same room together. What could possibly go wrong? Oh, just you wait.
While chatting with Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn tries to explain why his girlfriend is a "f--king psycho."
Ashley, however, can't help but join the conversation and share plenty of digs directed at the mother of Thomas' children.
"Speak up and say I'm not going anywhere. Tell her how great our relationship is, come on," she shared with Thomas before switching her focus to his ex. "Baby mama, stay out of it. Go find someone else to go screw."
Oh, you thought that was bad? It may only be the beginning.
"I just want you to see how she treats me and I know you're in a hard spot and you got to go because she's seriously scary and she probably scares you too, but wow," Kathryn shared. "I will not accept her being around our children again. Be careful. She threatened me, she'll threaten you."
While Kathryn appears to have the support of much of the cast including Danni Baird, there's just one more thing she needs to get off her chest.
"Listen, I just want to say this since I have a moment," Kathryn explains to Ashley. "Look me in the eye. I want you to know you've crossed the line and as a mother, f--k you."
See what else unfolds in our exclusive sneak peek video above.
Southern Charm airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)