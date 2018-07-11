16 Miami-Inspired Pieces to Make You Feel Like You’re at Swim Week

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Miami Swim

If you don't know what Miami Swim Week is, allow us to explain.

It's essentially New York Fashion Week but for swimwear. Oh, and it happens to occur smack-dab in the middle of July in the super fun city of Miami. So basically it's hot in two ways: you have bikinis, but also scorching hot temps. Unless you're a model or an industry insider, you probably won't be there witnessing all the runway shows and attending the late-night parties, but, hey, you can pretend.

And why wouldn't you want to? Miami fashion is brighter, bolder and sexier than your average summer style, so go on, get after it girl!

Shopping: Miami Swim

It Girl Bracelet

BUY IT: Miansai Modern Screw Cuff, $200

Shopping: Miami Swim

High-Waisted Shorts

BUY IT: Tortoise Maya High Waisted Shorts, $290

Shopping: Miami Swim

Yellow Bodysuit

BUY IT: LOVERS + FRIENDS NEIL BODYSUIT, $88

Article continues below

Shopping: Miami Swim

Cute Scrunchie

BUY IT: Solid & Striped The Red Breton Scrunchie, $10

Shopping: Miami Swim

Strappy Sandals

BUY IT: alice + olivia Lori Double Strap Sandals, $350

Shopping: Miami Swim

Playful Mini Dress

BUY IT: MAJORELLE ANNALISE MINI DRESS, $188

Article continues below

Shopping: Miami Swim

Chunky Sneakers

BUY IT: Jeffrey Campbell Lo Fi Sneakers, $130

Shopping: Miami Swim

Cool Girl Top

BUY IT: Leal Daccarett Ashanti Top, $695

Shopping: Miami Swim

Festive Earrings

BUY IT: Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings, $118

Article continues below

Shopping: Miami Swim

Tropical Crop Top

BUY IT: LPA KNOT TOP WITH TIES, $98

Shopping: Miami Swim

Bold Bag

BUY IT: Simon Miller Bonsai Bag, $590

Shopping: Miami Swim

Tiny Sunnies

BUY IT: CHIMI JOEL IGHE, $149

Article continues below

Shopping: Miami Swim

Wedge Sandals

BUY IT: DOLCE VITA LESLY WEDGE, $120

Shopping: Miami Swim

Bright Shorts

BUY IT: L'AGENCE Ryland Shorts, $198

Shopping: Miami Swim

Sexy Swimsuit

BUY IT: FRANKIES BIKINIS FLASH HIGH LEG ONE PIECE, $175

Article continues below

Shopping: Miami Swim

Trendy Hoops

BUY IT: GORJANA PALM PROFILE HOOPS, $65

So, a one-way ticket to Miami, yes? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Life/Style , Daily Deals , Fashion , Shopping , Top Stories
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Shares How to Wear Lingerie IRL

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough of This Bag Brand—Get the Look for Under $100

ESC: Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Shares 9 Tips for Getting Rid of Acne

Shopping: Watermelon

14 Cute Watermelon Accessories That Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing

ESC: Summer Hair, Thandie Newton

7 Celebrity Hairstyles to Wear on a Hot Summer Day

ESC: Must Do Monday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Best Looks

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.