If you don't know what Miami Swim Week is, allow us to explain.

It's essentially New York Fashion Week but for swimwear. Oh, and it happens to occur smack-dab in the middle of July in the super fun city of Miami. So basically it's hot in two ways: you have bikinis, but also scorching hot temps. Unless you're a model or an industry insider, you probably won't be there witnessing all the runway shows and attending the late-night parties, but, hey, you can pretend.

And why wouldn't you want to? Miami fashion is brighter, bolder and sexier than your average summer style, so go on, get after it girl!