by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 3:10 PM
If you don't know what Miami Swim Week is, allow us to explain.
It's essentially New York Fashion Week but for swimwear. Oh, and it happens to occur smack-dab in the middle of July in the super fun city of Miami. So basically it's hot in two ways: you have bikinis, but also scorching hot temps. Unless you're a model or an industry insider, you probably won't be there witnessing all the runway shows and attending the late-night parties, but, hey, you can pretend.
And why wouldn't you want to? Miami fashion is brighter, bolder and sexier than your average summer style, so go on, get after it girl!
BUY IT: Miansai Modern Screw Cuff, $200
BUY IT: Tortoise Maya High Waisted Shorts, $290
BUY IT: LOVERS + FRIENDS NEIL BODYSUIT, $88
BUY IT: Solid & Striped The Red Breton Scrunchie, $10
BUY IT: alice + olivia Lori Double Strap Sandals, $350
BUY IT: MAJORELLE ANNALISE MINI DRESS, $188
BUY IT: Jeffrey Campbell Lo Fi Sneakers, $130
BUY IT: Leal Daccarett Ashanti Top, $695
BUY IT: Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings, $118
BUY IT: LPA KNOT TOP WITH TIES, $98
BUY IT: Simon Miller Bonsai Bag, $590
BUY IT: CHIMI JOEL IGHE, $149
BUY IT: DOLCE VITA LESLY WEDGE, $120
BUY IT: L'AGENCE Ryland Shorts, $198
BUY IT: FRANKIES BIKINIS FLASH HIGH LEG ONE PIECE, $175
BUY IT: GORJANA PALM PROFILE HOOPS, $65
So, a one-way ticket to Miami, yes?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
