by Jess Cohen & Beth Sobol | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 2:50 PM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's new song is out now!
The Don't Be Tardy star dropped her latest single "WIG (Wish I Gave a S--t)" on iTunes Wednesday, and now she's revealing the inspiration behind the song in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"Oh it's so fun," Kim told us. "My publicist Jack said to me, 'You're turning 40, you should do a song.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God, I do not want to perform in clubs.' I just don't feel like I'm in that realm anymore and he's like, 'Well you have to do something fun.' You know, so that's kind of where it came from."
After being sent the song, Kim couldn't get it out of her head.
"I was actually filming season seven and we were all singing it and I was like, 'Oh my God! We have to do this!' So we did it," Kim told us. "Felipe, who wrote the song, flew in from L.A. and we recorded it here in Atlanta. It's just a lot of fun and light-hearted."
So will we be seeing a video for the song?
"I will be doing a video, yes, my daughter Brielle is like, 'Mom, you have to do a video.' So I have a pretty awesome idea in my head," Kim said. "We're going to shoot it here pretty quickly. I never did one for 'Don't Be Tardy' and I do regret it, so we're definitely going to be doing a video for sure."
In addition to working on new music, Kim's also been having a lot of fun with her podcast, Don't Be Tardy.
"Housewives was a blessing because I was motivated to share who I am as a person in an unfiltered, unedited format," she told us. "Don't Be Tardy, my life is fun and it's my family and it's raw, and with Housewives it's crazy drama. But with my podcast, I was motivated to share my belief system and who I am. People have really enjoyed it and it's so much fun."
A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on
Kim recently wrapped filming on Don't Be Tardy season seven. Now the family has a break to spend the summer together before the kids head off to school.
"My twins are going to pre-k so I'm like so stressed...they grow up so fast it's crazy," Kim said. "I cannot believe they're going to be five in November."
And while Instagram admittedly gives Kim "baby fever," she's leaning towards being done with having more kids.
"I like even numbers, so I think I'm kind of leaning towards being done," Kim shared. "I'm kind of at the point where I'm like, you know I'm finally getting a little bit more freedom."
Kim's song "WIG" is available now on iTunes! You can also check out her Don't Be Tardy podcast HERE!
