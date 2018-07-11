Kim Zolciak-Biermann's new song is out now!

The Don't Be Tardy star dropped her latest single "WIG (Wish I Gave a S--t)" on iTunes Wednesday, and now she's revealing the inspiration behind the song in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"Oh it's so fun," Kim told us. "My publicist Jack said to me, 'You're turning 40, you should do a song.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God, I do not want to perform in clubs.' I just don't feel like I'm in that realm anymore and he's like, 'Well you have to do something fun.' You know, so that's kind of where it came from."

After being sent the song, Kim couldn't get it out of her head.

"I was actually filming season seven and we were all singing it and I was like, 'Oh my God! We have to do this!' So we did it," Kim told us. "Felipe, who wrote the song, flew in from L.A. and we recorded it here in Atlanta. It's just a lot of fun and light-hearted."