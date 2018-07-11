Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon can relate to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's seemingly quick engagement.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars, who viewers will see get engaged on the upcoming fifth season of the ABC series, dished about future wedding plans and the current quick engagement trend in Hollywood during an exclusive interview with E! News. After having an on and off relationship for years, Ashley and Jared confirmed that they were officially dating in May. The following month, it was revealed that Jared had proposed to Ashley.

And while it might seem like a quick engagement to some, it doesn't feel quick to them. Since Ashley and Jared have known each other for so long, they told us the engagement comes at "just about the right time."