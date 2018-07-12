It's hailing and Uzo Aduba is stuck on top of some cliffs in Spain's Pyrenees Mountains. She has to descend down them herself with a rope that isn't knotted. In fact, it's the "not a knot" technique, one wrong pull and everything could go wrong. Seems like the Emmy winner would rather be in TV prison than on this mountain in the latest episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

"This is real survival right now," the Orange Is the New Black star says while getting whipped with wind and rain in the exclusive clip above. "If you pull the right rope, you have a chance of making it down alive. I think that's about as close to as survival gets."