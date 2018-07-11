Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler are two very funny people.

The pair has known each other since the early '90s and although the first big project they did together wasn't until Parks and Recreation, they now have another TV series for you to love them on.

Making It, which is a crafting competition series, premieres later this month and we are already counting down the days until we see these two back on screen together.

Over the years, Offerman and Poehler have had a tendency to make us laugh no matter what movie or TV show they've been a part of. Our favorite moments however, are when they team up and make us giggle the whole way through.

Ahead of the Making It premiere, the two hosts had a craft pun-off this week and we're still laughing to ourselves just thinking about it. This funny skit got us thinking about some of their funniest times on Parks and Recreation and beyond (together of course) and now you can vote for your favorite one below!