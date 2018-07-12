Emmys 2018: Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, The Sinner's Jessica Biel Among Notable Nominees

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The nominees for the 2018 Emmys have been announced!

On Thursday morning, Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley and NBC's New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold jointly announced the award show nominees live from the Wolf Theatre inside the Television Academy's Saban Media Center. During the announcement, Wiley found out that she herself had been nominated for Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Handmaid's Tale.

Among the other notable nominees is Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, who on Thursday became the first Asian woman to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The Sinner star Jessica Biel scored her first Emmy nomination on Thursday when she was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Take a look at the gallery below to see all of the notable nominees!

Photos

Emmys 2018: Notable Nominees

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

You can see the complete list of 2018 Emmy nominations HERE.

Watch the 2018 Emmys on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Sandra Oh , Jessica Biel , Awards , Emmys , Apple News , Top Stories , TV
Latest News
Kelsea Ballerini

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess Heard About His Emmy Nomination While Going Through Airport Security

Lena Dunham Feels "Joyous" at Her Current Weight

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar, NBC

John Legend Could Achieve EGOT Status After 2018 Emmy Nomination

Shannon Beador, RHOC, Real Housewives of Orange County

RHOC's Shannon Beador Struggles to Take Her Wedding Ring Off: "I'm Never Going to Go Back"

Game of Thrones

2018 Emmy Nominations by the Numbers: Plus, Which Star Is on EGOT Watch Now?

Meghan Markle Admits She Misses "Suits"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.